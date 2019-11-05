Revenue seize over 39,000 cigarettes in Cork Airport

Yesterday (04/11/2019), as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 39,800 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped and searched a passenger’s checked in luggage on arrival in Cork Airport off a flight from Lagos, Nigeria via Paris. The ‘Benson & Hedges’ branded cigarettes have an estimated retail value of approximately €19,500 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €16,700.

A man in his 30s, a Nigerian national, was interviewed in relation to the seizure. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

