Revenue seize cocaine worth over €38,000 in Rathborne, Dublin

Yesterday (14/11/2019), as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized over 540 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of €38,200 following a search, under warrant, of a house in the Rathborne area of Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas.

A 43 year old Nigerian man was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

[Ends 15/11/2019]